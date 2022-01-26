UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. 9,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,893. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

