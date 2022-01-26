Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $534.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

