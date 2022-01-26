Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $14.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

