Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,299. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.