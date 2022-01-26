Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

