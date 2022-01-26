GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,875. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

