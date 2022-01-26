Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 258,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.