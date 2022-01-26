Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,619,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $58.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,597.17. 36,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,809.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

