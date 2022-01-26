Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $109.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 337.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVDA stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 917,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,504,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

