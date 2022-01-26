$535.32 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $535.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.88 million. Air Lease reported sales of $489.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 210,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $10,989,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 82,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,245. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.