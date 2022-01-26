Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.02. 10,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,792. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. Garmin has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

