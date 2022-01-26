TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.86.
TSE X traded up C$1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$127.80. 50,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.71. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.
In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
