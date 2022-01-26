TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.86.

TSE X traded up C$1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$127.80. 50,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.71. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

