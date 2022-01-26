Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 126.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.31.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 892,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,442. The company has a market cap of C$593.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

