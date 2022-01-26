National Bankshares Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.47.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.81 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.28. 215,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.15. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

