Raymond James Analysts Give Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) a C$22.00 Price Target

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) received a C$22.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

TSE OR traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.35. 224,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,595.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

