Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042427 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008296 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.