ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $861,426.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $861,426.07 and $5,417.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00250269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00077933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00104295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001990 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

