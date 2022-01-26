Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 605,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,739,863. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

