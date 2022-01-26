Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 121,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,336. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.