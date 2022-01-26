Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 121,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,336. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

