Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 133,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

