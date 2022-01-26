Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

