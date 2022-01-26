Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Up 11.4%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.87. 51,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 348,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $3,360,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.