Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 18,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,150,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,266,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,673,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

