Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 4.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 18,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,150,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,266,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,673,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

