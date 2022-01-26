UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 10.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 229,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,649,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

The company has a market cap of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in UP Fintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

