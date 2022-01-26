Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of Broadcom worth $498,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $24.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.32. 66,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

