Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. 162,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.