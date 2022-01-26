$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.30 million and the lowest is $91.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

