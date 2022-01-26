SparksPay (SPK) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $18,608.53 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,999,429 coins and its circulating supply is 10,761,355 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.