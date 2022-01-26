$0.67 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $119.35. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,225. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $113.32 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

