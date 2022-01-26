Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 10,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,900. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.