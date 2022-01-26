Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 287,446 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,446 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.4% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Discover Financial Services worth $271,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. 19,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.