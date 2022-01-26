Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,758 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.03. 76,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,177. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

