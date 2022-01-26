SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $11.98 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.98 million and $3,838.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.34 or 1.00039281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00088815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00250735 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00343740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00159035 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

