Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,620 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $62.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,601.37. 47,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,853.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,809.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

