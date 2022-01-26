Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 998,413 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

FB traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $304.32. The company had a trading volume of 239,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.21 and a 200-day moving average of $343.37. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

