Zacks: Brokerages Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PCSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,186. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

