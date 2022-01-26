Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.97. 156,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.64. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

