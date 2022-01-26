Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.08.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded up C$1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 285,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$62.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a PE ratio of -42.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

