The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Raised by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 46,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,526. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

