Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

