Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 27243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.