Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of ADM traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. 36,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,464. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

