General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.33. 68,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

