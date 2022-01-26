Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

