Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 421,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,152,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

