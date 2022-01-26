Maxcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $394,896.57 and approximately $46.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,801.60 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00246136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00341072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00159022 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

