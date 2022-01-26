Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,579. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

