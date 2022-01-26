Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

PXD traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $217.33. 83,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,103. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.14 and a fifty-two week high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.