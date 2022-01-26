Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 15,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,141. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

