Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $135.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $427.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. 25,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

